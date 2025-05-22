Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Ultralife stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 9,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,364. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

In related news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,400. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,063 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $87,864.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,330.09. This trade represents a 1.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $191,543 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 24.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1,428.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,287 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

