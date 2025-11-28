Free Trial
Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Umicore logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price action: Shares gapped up, opening at $4.29 vs a prior close of $4.10, last traded at $4.3340 (about a 5.9% gain) on a volume of 6,831 shares.
  • Analyst outlook: Jefferies upgraded Umicore to a "Strong Buy", while MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Hold).
  • Technicals: The 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and the 200-day is $3.94, with the 50-day trading above the 200-day.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Shares of Umicore S.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.29. Umicore shares last traded at $4.3340, with a volume of 6,831 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Umicore to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Umicore Stock Up 5.9%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

