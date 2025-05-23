Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Up 4% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.78. 5,820,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 12,596,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Under Armour Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Under Armour's quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company's stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

