Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Stock Price Up 8.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Unicorn AIM VCT logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unicorn AIM VCT jumped 8.5% to GBX 83 from GBX 76.50 during mid-day trading, though volume was light at 42,899 shares (about 75% below the average).
  • The fund has a market capitalization of £178.68 million, a negative P/E of -26.95 and a low beta of 0.11, suggesting limited share volatility despite loss-making earnings metrics.
  • Unicorn AIM VCT is a venture capital trust investing across software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotech, and its current price sits above the 50-day (GBX 76.07) and 200-day (GBX 78.11) moving averages.
Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV - Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83 and last traded at GBX 83. 42,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 169,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50.

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £178.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.11.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

