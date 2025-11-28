Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Stock Price Up 8.5% - Here's Why

Get Unicorn AIM VCT alerts: Sign Up

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

Unicorn AIM VCT ( LON:UAV Get Free Report ) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83 and last traded at GBX 83. 42,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 169,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of £178.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.11.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unicorn AIM VCT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unicorn AIM VCT wasn't on the list.

While Unicorn AIM VCT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here