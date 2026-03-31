Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,197.50 and last traded at GBX 4,199, with a volume of 15774472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,528.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,150 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 4,711.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 5,004.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,752.31.

About Unilever

The world's best‑known brands, creating Desire at Scale. Unilever employed approximately 116,000 people in 2025 and generated €50.5 billion in turnover for the year. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, with many iconic names including Dove, Hellmann's, Knorr, OMO and Surf. We create culturally connected brands. Connecting with people where and how it matters to them, pioneering change, defining the future and delivering impact. Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business, market-making, culture-creating, future-shaping.

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