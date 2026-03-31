Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,197.50 and last traded at GBX 4,199, with a volume of 15774472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,528.50.
Trending Headlines about Unilever
Here are the key news stories impacting Unilever this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Unilever has reached or is close to a large transaction with McCormick to fold most of its Foods unit into a combined food group, which analysts say could unlock value by separating slower-growth foods from higher-margin personal-care and beauty brands. Unilever agrees $45bn food deal with McCormick
- Positive Sentiment: Reports indicate the potential deal may include a sizeable cash component (about $16bn per WSJ reporting), which could be used to pay down debt, fund buybacks or return capital to shareholders — a direct potential boost to per-share value if realized. Unilever-McCormick potential food unit deal includes $16 billion cash component, WSJ reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Unilever says it is in advanced negotiations with McCormick for a partial divestment/folding of its Foods division — language that confirms talks but leaves outcome, structure and timing uncertain. Regulatory approvals and deal mechanics remain material unknowns. Unilever in Advanced Negotiations With McCormick for Partial Divestment of Foods Division
- Neutral Sentiment: Background pieces explain the strategic rationale for hiving off foods — simplify the group, focus on faster-growing categories, and potentially crystallize value — but they also note execution and integration risks for any combined foods business. Explainer-Why is Unilever hiving off its food business?
- Negative Sentiment: Unilever has imposed a global hiring freeze (memo cited), citing impacts from the Middle East war — a signal of demand uncertainty and cost pressure that could weigh on near-term growth and investor sentiment. Exclusive-Unilever imposes global hiring freeze, citing Middle East war effects, memo says
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,150 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 4,711.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever
Unilever Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 5,004.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,752.31.
About Unilever
(Get Free Report
)
The world's best‑known brands, creating Desire at Scale.
Unilever employed approximately 116,000 people in 2025 and generated €50.5 billion in turnover for the year. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, with many iconic names including Dove, Hellmann's, Knorr, OMO and Surf. We create culturally connected brands. Connecting with people where and how it matters to them, pioneering change, defining the future and delivering impact.
Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business, market-making, culture-creating, future-shaping.
Featured Articles
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Unilever, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unilever wasn't on the list.
While Unilever currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.