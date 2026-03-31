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Unilever (LON:ULVR) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Unilever logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Unilever's shares hit a new 52-week low at GBX 4,197.50 on Tuesday with roughly 15.77 million shares traded, well below both the 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages, signaling renewed selling pressure.
  • Reports say Unilever is in advanced talks to fold most of its Foods unit into a combined group with McCormick—a deal touted at about $45bn that may include roughly $16bn cash to Unilever, which could fund debt reduction, buybacks or returns, though terms and approvals remain uncertain.
  • The company has imposed a global hiring freeze citing Middle East war impacts, and analyst sentiment is mixed-to-negative (consensus "Reduce", average target GBX 4,711.67), indicating near‑term operational and investor headwinds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,197.50 and last traded at GBX 4,199, with a volume of 15774472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,528.50.

Trending Headlines about Unilever

Here are the key news stories impacting Unilever this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,150 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 4,711.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 5,004.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,752.31.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

The world's best‑known brands, creating Desire at Scale. Unilever employed approximately 116,000 people in 2025 and generated €50.5 billion in turnover for the year. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, with many iconic names including Dove, Hellmann's, Knorr, OMO and Surf. We create culturally connected brands. Connecting with people where and how it matters to them, pioneering change, defining the future and delivering impact. Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business, market-making, culture-creating, future-shaping.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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