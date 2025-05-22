Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever's payout ratio is 59.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Unilever by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $176,806,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $153,606,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company's stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

