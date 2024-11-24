Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,653 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

