Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $238.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the railroad operator's stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the company's previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.46.

UNP stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.67. 2,887,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.07. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

