uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of uniQure to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.82.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.16 on Friday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $830.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.10.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,574,599.40. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $107,407.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,441.70. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 453.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,601 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,553 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

