uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.8333.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on uniQure from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on uniQure from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get uniQure alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $24.19 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,127,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,251,905.14. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,823.86. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,434. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in uniQure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in uniQure by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider uniQure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and uniQure wasn't on the list.

While uniQure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here