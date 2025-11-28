Free Trial
Unite Group's (UTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reiterated a "Buy" rating on Unite Group with a GBX 855 price target, implying roughly a 62.58% upside from the recent close.
  • Shares traded at GBX 525.90 (down 0.1%) with a market cap of £2.58bn and a P/E of 7.56, and the stock is trading below its 1-year high (GBX 886) and its 200‑day moving average (GBX 723.04).
Unite Group (LON:UTG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 855 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 62.58% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 675 target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,205 price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 911.67.

Unite Group Trading Down 0.1%

LON:UTG traded down GBX 0.60 on Friday, reaching GBX 525.90. 4,005,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 494.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 886. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 606.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 723.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joe Lister acquired 11,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 per share, with a total value of £78,584.10. Also, insider Ross Paterson bought 5,000 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 621 per share, with a total value of £31,050. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unite Group

About Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

