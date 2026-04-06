United Airlines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 253,351 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 697% compared to the typical volume of 31,777 call options.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.76. 1,146,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,114. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 669 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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