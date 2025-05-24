United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Trading Down 0.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB - Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.44. 944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

The company has a market cap of $170.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.31). United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 31.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

