United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 1.4% - Time to Sell?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.29 and last traded at $95.60. 755,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,108,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC cut United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 96.9% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

