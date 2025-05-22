United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.15.

PRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

PRKS stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The company had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,918 shares of the company's stock worth $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 265,322 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company's stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 404,982 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 555,309 shares of the company's stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,292,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,201 shares of the company's stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares during the period.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

