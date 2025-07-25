United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $952.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $786.00 to $952.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock's current price.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $812.64.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $879.57. The stock had a trading volume of 301,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,575. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $744.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.52. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,629 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,045 shares of the construction company's stock worth $73,039,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in United Rentals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

