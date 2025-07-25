United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Receives "Outperform" Rating from Raymond James Financial

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by Raymond James Financial in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider's stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Raymond James Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock's current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

United States Cellular Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:USM traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 610,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.89 and a beta of 0.35. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $76.90.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.90 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $113,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 726,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 224,801 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in United States Cellular by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 204,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 51,362 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

