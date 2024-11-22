United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.51, but opened at $39.25. United States Steel shares last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 660,338 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.80.

United States Steel Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

United States Steel (NYSE:X - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 906,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $34,250,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. KGH Ltd increased its stake in United States Steel by 68.2% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $160,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 103.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company's stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

