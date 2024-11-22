United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $2,828,672.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total transaction of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $5.53 on Friday, hitting $372.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 257,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,981. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $365.06 and its 200-day moving average is $331.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company's revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,959,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $692,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.86.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

