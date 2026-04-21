United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $5,489,385.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $5,489,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,409,626.79. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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United Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $573.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.74 and a 200-day moving average of $491.26. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $607.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after purchasing an additional 383,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,711 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $624,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $387,801,000 after purchasing an additional 341,383 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,617,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company will present multiple new data sets at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) showing potential earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension and cardiac improvement with high‑dose treprostinil—supports pipeline and commercial outlook. Read More.

Company will present multiple new data sets at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) showing potential earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension and cardiac improvement with high‑dose treprostinil—supports pipeline and commercial outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Potential regulatory catalyst: commentary that the “bull case” could change if FDA grants RMAT for miroliverELAP — a favorable RMAT would materially re‑rate pipeline value. Read More.

Potential regulatory catalyst: commentary that the “bull case” could change if FDA grants RMAT for miroliverELAP — a favorable RMAT would materially re‑rate pipeline value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive with several price‑target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy,” providing valuation support amid volatility. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains constructive with several price‑target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy,” providing valuation support amid volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional moves: Asset Management One slightly trimmed its stake (small share reduction) — not large enough alone to drive trend. Read More.

Institutional moves: Asset Management One slightly trimmed its stake (small share reduction) — not large enough alone to drive trend. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces and unusually large options activity are drawing attention from traders and value investors; these items can amplify intraday moves but are directionally ambiguous. Read More. Read More.

Valuation pieces and unusually large options activity are drawing attention from traders and value investors; these items can amplify intraday moves but are directionally ambiguous. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (multiple filings) and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares this week — large, closely timed sales by senior executives often create near‑term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity choices. Read More. Read More.

Significant insider selling: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (multiple filings) and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares this week — large, closely timed sales by senior executives often create near‑term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity choices. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional director sale reported — the cluster of senior‑level disposals in close succession increases perceived near‑term risk even though insiders still hold meaningful stakes. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $486.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $601.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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