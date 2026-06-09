United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $5,475,000.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.50, for a total value of $5,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,334,610. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.28, for a total value of $5,462,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total value of $5,478,700.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.63, for a total value of $5,656,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.94, for a total value of $5,729,400.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $5,641,100.00.

On Monday, May 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total value of $5,673,100.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total value of $5,744,700.00.

On Monday, May 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total value of $5,730,300.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total value of $5,769,300.00.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $8.45 on Tuesday, hitting $553.14. 340,441 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,193. The firm's 50-day moving average is $568.47 and its 200 day moving average is $519.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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