United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $5,615,000.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.50, for a total transaction of $5,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,874. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.17, for a total value of $5,931,700.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total value of $5,359,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total value of $5,274,800.00.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $5.16 on Monday, reaching $559.65. 504,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,436. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $607.89. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $486.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 396.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 194.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,082 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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