United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.7850 and last traded at $32.7850, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Get United Utilities Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on UUGRY

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Utilities Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Utilities Group wasn't on the list.

While United Utilities Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here