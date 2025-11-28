Free Trial
United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • United Utilities hit a new 52-week high — shares reached $32.7850 on Friday (prior close $31.85) with 480 shares traded.
  • Analysts have trended positive: Barclays upgraded to "strong-buy" and Citigroup/Morgan Stanley maintain buy/overweight stances, giving a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 3 Hold).
  • The stock trades above its 50- and 200-day moving averages ($31.46 and $30.92); the company shows solid liquidity (quick ratio 1.91, current ratio 1.94) but a high debt-to-equity of 5.16, and operates extensive UK water and wastewater infrastructure.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group.

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.7850 and last traded at $32.7850, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

