UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $615.53.

UNH stock opened at $590.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $582.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.95. The stock has a market cap of $543.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

