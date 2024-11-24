UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $590.87 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $543.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $582.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

