Unity Software (NYSE:U) CAO Sells 13,684 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $566,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 408,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,919,702.68. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Mark Barrysmith sold 29,599 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,225,694.59.

On Monday, November 17th, Mark Barrysmith sold 817 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $29,902.20.

On Thursday, October 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 802 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $29,048.44.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 645 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $30,005.40.

NYSE:U traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. 5,580,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,880,146. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The company had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Unity Software's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete lowered Unity Software from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the company's stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the company's stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company's stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

