Unity Software (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $1,697,614.50 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Bromberg sold 41,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,697,614.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,192,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,347,346.58. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE U traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. 5,580,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,045. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company's 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unity Software by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,213,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $729,284,000 after buying an additional 6,734,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $151,221,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 146.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company's stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,572 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Unity Software by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,410,000 after buying an additional 4,048,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,233,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Macquarie upgraded Unity Software from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.52.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

