Unity Software (NYSE:U) CFO Jarrod Yahes Sells 34,719 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,436,672.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 573,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,746,781.98. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jarrod Yahes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jarrod Yahes sold 27,742 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,187,080.18.

On Monday, November 10th, Jarrod Yahes sold 14,914 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $637,573.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Jarrod Yahes sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $617,250.00.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 5,580,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $46.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Unity Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unity Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Arete cut shares of Unity Software from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Unity Software by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

