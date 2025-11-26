Unity Software (NYSE:U) CFO Sells $1,187,080.18 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 27,742 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,187,080.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 546,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,368,859.91. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jarrod Yahes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,436,672.22.

On Monday, November 10th, Jarrod Yahes sold 14,914 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $637,573.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Jarrod Yahes sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $617,250.00.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. 5,580,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,045. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Unity Software's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,556,611 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,647,000 after purchasing an additional 930,293 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Unity Software by 25.4% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 20,016,952 shares of the company's stock worth $484,410,000 after buying an additional 4,048,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Unity Software by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,213,875 shares of the company's stock worth $729,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734,285 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 146.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Macquarie raised Unity Software from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Unity Software to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

