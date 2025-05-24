Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Unity Software alerts: Sign Up

Several other research firms have also issued reports on U. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Unity Software's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,340,006.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,748,839.16. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $30,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 480,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,290,339.36. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,452 shares of company stock worth $15,903,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company's stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unity Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unity Software wasn't on the list.

While Unity Software currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here