Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of ULH stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 50,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,926. The firm has a market cap of $721.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Logistics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,084 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $789,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Universal Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

