Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $393.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.50 million.

Get Universal Logistics alerts: Sign Up

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of ULH stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. 57,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,688. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Universal Logistics's payout ratio is 13.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Logistics stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,084 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $789,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Universal Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Logistics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Logistics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Logistics wasn't on the list.

While Universal Logistics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here