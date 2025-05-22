Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get Upland Software alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPLD

Upland Software Price Performance

UPLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 26,958 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,693. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

In other news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,885.52. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,301,061 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 154,667 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 375,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Upland Software by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 406,400 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 209,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Upland Software by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 100,157 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,808 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company's stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upland Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upland Software wasn't on the list.

While Upland Software currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here