Upland Software (UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter.

Upland Software Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upland Software from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Upland Software stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD - Free Report) by 697.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Upland Software were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

