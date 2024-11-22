Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $1,591,686.42 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 21,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,591,686.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 863,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,755,766.95. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Paul Gu sold 65,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $4,327,700.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Paul Gu sold 8,800 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $352,880.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Gu sold 36,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,419,764.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,838,700.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. 5,640,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,969. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup raised Upstart from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Upstart by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 55,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 89,219 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

