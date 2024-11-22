Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $105,543.35 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $105,543.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,488.95. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $205,150.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,969. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company's 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Upstart from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 89,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company's stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Upstart by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

