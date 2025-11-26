Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 762 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 762 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $29,649.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,146.18. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 821 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $30,065.02.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $99,593.19.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm had revenue of $258.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Upstart by 749.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Upstart by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Upstart from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

