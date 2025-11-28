Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.06, but opened at $44.02. Upstart shares last traded at $44.6590, with a volume of 1,047,138 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Upstart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Upstart Trading Up 6.1%

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.94 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm's revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $29,649.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,146.18. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,760,287.14. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 63,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,767 over the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Upstart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 52.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,081 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 48.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

