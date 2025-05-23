Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading Up 21.2% - Still a Buy?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE - Get Free Report) NYSE: URG's share price rose 21.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 405,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 112,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 21.2%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$309.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.78 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

