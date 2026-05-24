U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $54.85 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 480.7% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 40.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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