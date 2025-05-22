U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.12. 1,695,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070,122. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 312,504 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 554,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,521,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here