US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.92.

NYSE:USFD opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

