U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Down 2.0%

USGO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,522. U.S. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. GoldMining will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company's stock.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

