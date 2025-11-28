USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Up 8.2% - Still a Buy?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 6,420,951 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,587,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Rare Earth from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.77.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company's stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

