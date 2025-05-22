USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 21,307 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,673. The company's 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $249.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,150.52. This represents a 24.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 4,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $134,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,142 shares of company stock valued at $655,050 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 339.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8,141.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company's stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

