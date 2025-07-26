USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Zacks reports. USCB Financial had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million.

USCB Financial Trading Up 0.8%

USCB Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. 8,273 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. USCB Financial's payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Insider Transactions at USCB Financial

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,865.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of USCB Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

