Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.8%

Utah Medical Products stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,369. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Utah Medical Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Utah Medical Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company's stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

