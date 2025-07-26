Utility Stocks Worth Watching - July 26th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, CRH, Eaton, and Rivian Automotive are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Utility stocks represent shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications. Because these firms typically operate in regulated markets with stable demand, they generate predictable cash flows and often pay consistent dividends. Investors view utility stocks as defensive holdings that can offer lower volatility and steady income, especially during periods of market uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.06. The company had a trading volume of 147,437,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $324.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.65. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.69, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.13. 4,196,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $488.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,790,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,300. CRH has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded up $7.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.22. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $393.07. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 51,061,426 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,906,356. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.73. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.81.

