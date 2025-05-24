Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Utz Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Utz Brands Stock Up 1.0%

UTZ opened at $12.27 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $352.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Utz Brands's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands's payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Jr. Werzyn purchased 8,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $94,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,275.70. The trade was a 53.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,920 shares of company stock worth $224,156. Insiders own 16.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

