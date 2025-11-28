UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $2,556,877.05 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 437,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $2,556,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,864,981.55. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $3,464,828.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $3,107,014.76.

On Friday, November 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $3,035,452.04.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $2,945,998.64.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $3,435,010.56.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,220. UWM Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 1.79.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $651.51 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $133,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of UWM by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,845 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UWMC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research raised UWM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.54.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

